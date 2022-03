St. Patrick’s Day Community Dinner at St. Mary’s Parish Center, 68 Court Street, Canton

Thursday March 17, 2022 from 4:30 to ?

Over age 12 $12

Ages 5-12 $6

Under 5 $2

Families $40.00

Sit-down and takeout available

Presentation of the Irishman and Irishwoman of the Year Award

Music by the String Folk Duo

The Dotys Menu Includes:

Ruby Glazed Corned Beef

Colcannon

Shepherd’s Pie

Irish Soda Bread

Dessert

Hosted by the Canton Knights of Columbus