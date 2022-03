St. Patrick’s Day Corned Beef & Cabbage Dinner with all the trimmings and dessert

Thursday, March 17 from 4-6pm at DeKalb Junction Fire Hall

Takeout, drive thru only. Please remain in your car

To benefit St. Jude’s Children’s Research

Sponsored by the St. Lawrence District Order of Eastern Star

Tickets: $12

$6 – 12 and under

Free under 5