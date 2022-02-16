Jazz at Lincoln Center presents ‘Songs We Love’ on March 18, 2022, at 7:30pm in Hosmer Hall at SUNY Potsdam.

Tickets can be purchased online. Tickets will be selling for $25. The Community Performance Series box office is located at the Performing Arts Center. Box office hours are Wednesday to Friday from 11am-3pm. If anyone has any questions, they can call at 1-315-267-2277.

‘Songs We Love’ was first presented as the 2016 Season Opener at Jazz at Lincoln Center. ‘Songs We Love’ is a journey through the first 50 years of jazz song. Under the musical direction of Riley Mulherkar, 3 guest vocalists will join an all-star band made up of New York’s rising stars. Combining their distinct talents, the group will sing their way through four decades of music, beginning with the early blues and jazz of the 1920s and ending in the early 1950s. Iconic singers to be explored include Ma Rainey, Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald, Frank Sinatra and Judy Garland.