Join Zoo New York as they explore the emergence of spring with native amphibians during Spring Fever weekend, March 19th and 20th. They will be learning about the zoo’s semi-aquatic animals awakening from their winter’s sleep.



All amphibians need water or moisture in their environment in order to survive and with the thaw they will be traveling to water. Discover facts about frogs, toads, salamanders and newts throughout the day. The amphibious animal ambassador will be out to aid the zoo’s educators in teaching about the emergence and how we can help protect their habitats. There will be a fun craft and game available for young and old in the ‘Little Critters Corner’ too!