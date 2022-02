The Fort Drum Chapter of The Association of the United States Army’s Business Breakfast Briefing is being held on March 23, 2022 at the Lincoln Loft and Studio, 95 Public Square Suite 207, Watertown, New York.

Breakfast is $13.00. Fort Drum updates will be provided from guest speaker Major General Milford Beagle.

Register at northernausa@gmail.com or call 315-760-4763 for more details.