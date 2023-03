A drive-thru spaghetti dinner is being held at the DeKalb Junction United Methodist Church on Friday, March 24 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

The dinner includes spaghetti, toss salad, Italian bread and dessert.

Free will offering will be taken and all proceeds will benefit the Clarkson University’s Physician Assistant Outreach Program. Dinner is being sponsored by the Seven Steeples Mission Group.