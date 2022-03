Interested in growing apples? Join Cornell Cooperative Extension to learn about:

Site selection and preparation

Correct planting

Varieties for NNY

Pruning

Pest control

Thursday, March 24 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County, 203 N. Hamilton Street in Watertown.

For questions, contact Sue Gwise at sjg42@cornell.edu or 315-788-8450 ext. 243.

Registration is required! Register online here.