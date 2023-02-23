A dress giveaway is being held in memory of Lucy Reff.

The event will kick off on Friday, March 24 from 4-7 p.m. with a preview party, including a free wine and beer tasting.

The dress giveaway will take place on March 25 & 26 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with prom, wedding, formal ball and mother of bride or groom dresses.

Admission is free with affordable donation to organ donation and is being held at 105 Court Street in Watertown at the former Top of the Square building, next to ABC50.

For more information, call 315-767-1588.