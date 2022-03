There will be a concert featuring the Indian River School District Faculty and Staff on March 25, 2022 at 7pm to benefit the Backpack Program.

The concert is being held at the Indian River High School Theatre

Admission is $5. Attendees will receive a ticket at the box office.

All money raised and donated goes to the Backpack Program for Indian River School District.

Cash and Check accepted. Venmo: @ir-backpack.