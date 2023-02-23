Dance for Life is being held on Wednesday, March 29 beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the General Brown High School Auditorium.

Dance for Life originated in 2005 as a fundraising idea by a team consisting of dancers and their

families at Dance World. Young people can give back to the community in a way that couples their talent with their desire to make a difference. In addition, this event is a way to educate the audience about cancer, its causes and prevention strategies and to bring attention to what the American Cancer Society is all about.

Performers solicit pledges for the opportunity to “dance for life,” so the main source of fundraising is the money the performers bring in themselves. There are also opportunities to make donations at the event.

This year, along with the Dance World Showstoppers, the audience will enjoy performances

by Rhonda’s FooteWorks, General Brown Dance Club and Trinity Technique Dance.

There will also be vocal performances.