24 Hour Run

March 31-April 1 from noon-noon

At the Clayton Rec Pavilion, 615 E Line Rd, Clayton, NY 13624

The 24 hour memorial run will raise money for fallen TACP service members and their families. It is a 501c19 non profit organization. Running will start noon on March 31. It is free to participate, donations are appreciated.

Contact Nathan Phillips 570-952-1489 phillipsnathan15@gmail.com