Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County will host an educational program, Starting Vegetable Transplants, on Saturday, March 5 from 10 am to 12 pm at the CCE office, 203 North Hamilton Street, Watertown.

Learn the best strategies for starting vegetable transplants indoors including when and what to plant, and the requirements for soil, light, water, and fertilizer.

This is a free event, but registration is required. Register online or contact Sue Gwise at 315-788-8450.