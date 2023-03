A Path to Home Ownership event will be held on March 8 from 4-7 p.m. at Maggie’s on the River in Watertown.

The event is free to attend and includes a workshop, appetizers and refreshments.

A presentation will be held from 5-6 p.m. to provide information about buying a home. Real estate professionals will be available to answer questions from attendees.

If you’re interested in registering for the event, call Beth at 607-592-8690.