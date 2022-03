Old Time Country Western Music at Antwerp American Legion Post 916, Main St. ,Antwerp, NY,

Sunday afternoons from 2-5pm

March 13th, March 27th, April 10th, April 24th, May 1st & May 15th

To benefit Indian River Ambulance

Free admission, donations appreciated.

Line dancing lessons from 12:30-1:30pm by Norma Vezett for $5.00/person