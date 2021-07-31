Massena: Chicken BBQ to benefit ‘Operation Never Forgotten’

The Elks Lodge, 20 Bowers Street in Massena, NY, is holding a Chicken Barbecue on August 1, 2021 beginning at noon until all is sold. Proceeds will benefit Americans Supporting Armed Services Campaign “Operation Never Forgotten”

ASAS strives to honor those who served in Operation Iraqi Freedom and bring awareness to the hardships post war veterans are enduring due to “Burn Pit Exposure” while serving in both Iraq and Afghanistan.

ASAS will be raffling off a beautiful American Flag Quilt during this event and will also be at the Norwood Car Show the day before selling raffles.