St. Cecelia’s will be hosting a rummage and bake sale at their location on Grove Street in Adams.

The event will run from May 11-13. Attendees will need to bring their own bags on Thursday and Friday. The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on May 11 and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 12.

Bags will be provided on Saturday. The event will run from 9 a.m. to noon on May 13.

Donations will be accepted from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on May 8 and May 10. Donations can be dropped off on May 9 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

TVs, electronics, electric motors, electric fixtures, carpets, mattresses and paints will not be accepted as donations.

Anyone will questions can call 315-232-2665 for more information.