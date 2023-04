The Deferiet Fire Department Car Wash and Chicken BBQ will be held on Saturday May 13.

The car wash will begin at 10 a.m. The cost is $8 per car and $10 per truck or SUV.

Lunch will be available for $15 per person and includes a half chicken, salt potatoes, baked beans, roll with butter and a drink.

Presale lunch tickets are available for $13 by contacting a member of the Deferiet Fire Department.

Th event is taking place at the Deferiet Fire Station located at 101 Riverside Drive.