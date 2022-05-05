Come join the fun “On the Road for the Rohde Center.”

There are three routes to choose from: an 8-mile bike, a 2-mile walk or a 3-mile run. All routes begin and end at Adams United Methodist Church, 36 East Church Street, Adams, NY.

Registration starts at 8:30am. Participants begin their routes at 9am.

All proceeds will benefit the Rohde Center. Did you know that every $1 donation purchases $10 worth of food for a local family?

Pledge sheets are available at local churches and at the Rohde Center. You can also donate at registration.

This event is sponsored by the South Jefferson Ecumenical Council of Churches.