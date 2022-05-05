The Clayton Opera House will present “The Fox and the Hound”: 1981 Movie (G) with a 30-minute pre-movie event Saturday, May 14, starting at 2:15pm. Tickets are $5 each, children 3 and under are free.

Join the Clayton Opera House for Fox and the Hound themed bingo followed by the classic Disney movie. Doors open at 2:15pm for bingo and the movie starts at 3pm. The first three people to get a bingo will win a prize: “The Fox and The Hound” Fleece Blanket, Tod & Copper Glass Set, or Tod & Copper PopSocket.

Disney fable about an orphaned fox striking up an unlikely friendship with a hound.

Directors: Ted Berman, Art Stevens, Richard Rich

Studio: Walt Disney Pictures

Runtime: 85 minutes

Cast: Mickey Rooney, Kurt Russell, Keith Coogan, Pearl Bailey, Jack Albertson

Tickets can be purchased on the Clayton Opera House website, by calling the box office at 315-686-2200, or by walk-up during box office hours (Tues-Fri 11am-5pm and 1 hour before the start of each event).

For more information about other scheduled events, go to ClaytonOperaHouse.com.