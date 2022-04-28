Explore the woods and fields for tiny, colorful, sweetly singing birds with Tug Hill Tomorrow Land Trust at the Douglas L. Murray Agricultural Heritage Trail near Rodman, NY, on Saturday, May 14, from 7:00 am to 9:00 am. Registration is required. There is no charge for attending due to donor support.



We’ll start at the parking lot with a brief introduction to warblers we might see and/or hear, and slowly make our way along the loop trails to look and listen. Along the way, we’ll share tips for finding and observing these spring and summer visitors, a group of which may be called a bouquet, a confusion, a fall, or a wrench of birds.



Please dress for the weather, wear sturdy walking shoes, and bring along a pair of binoculars. If you have a spotting scope, you might bring it along as well. Downloading the free mobile app eBird on your phone before attending and/or bringing along your favorite bird guide could help with identification. If you’d like to review warbler songs before our outing, you can search for them and listen to recordings on eBird, or on the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s web site: www.allaboutbirds.org .



Register with THTLT for this program in any of these ways:

Online: www.tughilltomorrowlandtrust.org/events or via the Facebook page

Phone: 315-779-2239

Email: lgibbs@tughilltomorrow.org

