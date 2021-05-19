May 19 at 7pm: Poultry 101 – Raising Chicks, Ducklings & Poults

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County will be hosting a webinar, Poultry 101: Raising Chicks, Ducklings & Poults on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 from 7:00pm-8:00pm.

Veterans and Military are welcome and encouraged to attend.

Springtime is the time of year to begin raising poultry. This online class, through Zoom, is structured for beginners to learn the basics in raising chick, ducklings and poults from start to finish.

The webinar will include information on the best management practices, bird care, production models, processing and marketing of poultry. To register for the online class and learn about poultry in a virtual manner, please visit ccejefferson.org.