An all you can eat breakfast will be held at the Pillar Point Fire Station on Saturday, May 20 from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Breakfast will be $12 per person. Proceeds will benefit the Pillar Point Fire Department.
by: Mariann Cabness
Posted:
Updated:
by: Mariann Cabness
Posted:
Updated:
An all you can eat breakfast will be held at the Pillar Point Fire Station on Saturday, May 20 from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Breakfast will be $12 per person. Proceeds will benefit the Pillar Point Fire Department.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now