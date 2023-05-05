A chicken BBQ will be held at the Dexter Fire Hall on Sunday, May 21 from 11:30 a.m. until all is gone.
Dinner will be $12 per person. Proceeds will benefit the Dexter Volunteer Fire Department.
(Pixabay)
by: Mariann Cabness
