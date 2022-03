The Railway Historical Society of NNY in Croghan, New York will be having a Chicken BBQ on May 21, 2022 starting at 11 AM till gone.

Drive thru service available.

Located in the historic Croghan Depot.

Benefits the Railway Historical Society of NNY’s ongoing preservation efforts.

Come check out the museum too.

For more information see us on Facebook or call 315 346-6848.