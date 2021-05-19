May 22: 9th Annual Dustin Berger ATV Ride

The 9th Annual Dustin Berger ATV Ride will take place on Saturday, May 22, 2021

Registration is from 8:30am-9:30am

Ride leaves at 10am sharp & returns at 4:30pm

$10/machine, $5/passenger, includes food

Food only $5/person

Food is served from 4:30pm – 6:30 pm only

50/50 raffle

Riders under 18 need to be accompanied by parent or guardian

Each rider is to respect social distancing

Face masks are mandatory to enter the American Legion building

Norwood American Legion, 10 Maple Street

Benefits Norwood Norfolk Figure Skating