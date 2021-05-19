May 22: Knights of Columbus Council 259 Craft Fair & Chicken BBQ

The Knights of Columbus Council 259 is having a Craft Fair and Chicken BBQ at St. Anthony’s Church.

Saturday May 22nd from 10a-3p

850 Arsenal Street in Watertown

There will be over 45 local crafters and vendors of handcrafted soaps, candles, jewelry, woodworking, Adirondack furniture, quilts, flavored cotton candy, locally made jams and much more,

Chicken BBQ dinners will be sold beginning at 11am and last until sold out, drive thru style or pick up.

This is a family-friendly, COVID-compliant event. Please wear a mask, social distancing rules apply.