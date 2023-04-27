The South Jefferson Lions Club will be hosting a rummage sale, bake sale and can drive at Sixtown Meeting House on Church Street in Adams.

The event starts on May 26 from 10 a.m to 5 p.m. Attendees will need to bring their own bags for Friday.

Th event will continue with a bag sale on May 27 from 9 a.m to noon. Bags will be provided on Saturday.

Donations will be accepted from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. from May 22 to May 24. Donations can be dropped off on May 25 from noon to 6 p.m.

Computers, printers, TVs, mattresses, electrical fixtures and car part will not be accepted as donations.

Anyone with questions can call 315-232-2665 for more information.