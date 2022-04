South Jefferson Lions Club Rummage & Bake Sale

At Six-Town Meeting House

31 East Church Street, Adams (across from Mirabatos)

Friday, May 27 from 9am-5pm

Saturday, May 28, bag sale, from 9am-noon

Donations Accepted:

May 23-25 from 10am-6pm

Unable to accept computers, printers, TVs, mattresses or car parts.