A Wreath Laying and Memorial Service ceremony will be held at nine sites in Carthage and surrounding villages.

The event will start at the Carthage American Legion Post 789 at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 27.

Carthage American Legion Post 789

415 West Street

Carthage NY 13619

The bugle call TAPS will be performed to honor our dead at the nine sites in Carthage, Natural Bridge, Deferiet and Great Bend.