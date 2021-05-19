May 28-30: Greater Ogdensburg Chamber of Commerce’s Annual City Wide Garage Sales

The Greater Ogdensburg Chamber of Commerce’s annual City Wide Garage Sales is scheduled for Friday, May 28th, Saturday, May 29th and Sunday, May 30th.

The City Wide Garage Sales have attracted customers from all over St. Lawrence County and as far away as Ottawa.

This is a great opportunity for you to clear out the clutter and make some extra money, too! Think “green” and recycle those items that are just gathering dust in your home.

The Chamber will list your garage sale in a directory for $5.

Info shared in the directory includes:

Address of the sale

Dates and times

Brief summary of items in your sale

The deadline to submit your info for the directory is Wednesday, May 19th at 4pm so the directory can be printed on time. To request a directory form you can call the Chamber at 315-393-3620 or via email at chamber@gisco.net or visit the website at www.ogdensburgny.com.

COVID-19 Protocols from ESD: Garage and yard sales – as informal events for the sale of used goods by private individuals in residential settings – are permitted to operate so long as sellers ensure that (1) occupancy of the space used for the sale is limited to the number of people who can be safely and appropriate spaced such that each person is at least six feet away from others and, in no case, should the space be occupied by more than 10 people at any given time, in accordance with Executive Order 202.33, as extended; (2) appropriate face coverings must be used by people in areas or situations where they are likely to come within six feet of another individual, in accordance with Executive Order 202.17, as extended; and (3) adequate hand hygiene supplies (e.g. hand sanitizer) and regular cleaning/disinfection protocols are in place. Sellers may consult the New York Forward safety plan template for additional precautions that they should consider implementing during such sales.

The Ogdensburg Chamber Directory will be for sale after Wednesday, May 26th at the Chamber Office (318 Ford Street) or Kimro’s Medicine Place for $3.

For more info on the City Wide Garage Sale call Laura Pearson at 315-393-3620.