May 29: Watertown Seventh-day Adventist Church Celebration of Life in memory of lives lost to COVID-19

The Watertown Seventh-day Adventist Church is hosting a Celebration of Life on Saturday May 29th from 2-4 pm and 4-6 pm.

Admission is Free

RSVP by May 21

The event will be held at Comfort Inn & Suites, 110 Commerce Park Dr, Watertown, NY

Facebook Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/797625577817765

The Celebration of Life is an afternoon of remembrance for friends & family that we lost to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some did not get a chance to process the loss experienced as a community, and the church is inviting the community members to unite together in support and love for those who lost so much and show that there is hope.

The Celebration of Life will include uplifting music, a discussion about processing grief and sharing of family testimonies. This is an opportunity for our community to celebrate the lives of those who are gone too soon. Share the stories of your loved ones to keep their memory alive and be comforted in company of those who understand. All are welcome!

To participate, please RSVP to either the 2pm session or the 4pm session by May 21. The church asks that you please submit 2 pictures of your loved ones by calling Pastor Tony Ponterio at 732-492-3547.