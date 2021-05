The Copenhagen Fire Department is sponsoring a drive thru chicken barbecue on May 31, 2021 at 11:30am at the fire hall.

Dinners are $10 including a half chicken, pasta salad, baked beans and a treat.

Halves will be $7.

Call 315-777-0274 or 315-783-0230 to reserve your dinners and halves.

The BBQ will benefit the Copenhagen Fire Department.

This replaces the United Church chicken barbecue for this year.