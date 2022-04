The United Methodist Church in Gouverneur is hosting a Build Your Own Taco Night on Thursday, May 5.

4:30-6:30pm

Eat in or take out

Soft or hard tacos

Chicken or beef

With a side of rice, homemade guacamole and salsa

Dessert: Margarita Cupcakes and Non-Alcoholic Sangria

Adults – $10

Children 5 and under – $5