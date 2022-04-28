The Clayton Opera House will present Lord of the Rings- The Return of the King: 2003 Movie (PG-13) with a 30-minute pre-show event Friday, May 6 starting at 6:15pm. Tickets are $5 each.

In addition to the movie, there will be fun pre-movie events starting at 6:15pm and the movie will start at 7pm. The pre-movie event details are as follows:

*Dress up in your BEST LotR attire (encouraged but not required)

*Photo opportunities using a green screen with scenes from the movie

*Return of the King trivia

*Special features from the movie available for viewing

In the conclusion of J.R.R. Tolkien’s epic masterpiece, The Lord of the Rings, as armies’ mass for a final battle that will decide the fate of the world–and powerful, ancient forces of Light and Dark compete to determine the outcome–one member of the Fellowship of the Ring is revealed as the noble heir to the throne of the Kings of Men. Yet, the sole hope for triumph over evil lies with a brave hobbit, Frodo, who, accompanied only by his loyal friend Sam and the hideous, wretched Gollum, ventures deep into the very dark heart of Mordor on his seemingly impossible quest to destroy the Ring of Power. Winner of 11 Academy Awards including Best Picture and Best Director!

Directors: Peter Jackson

Studio: New Line Cinema

Runtime: 201 minutes

Cast: Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Ian McKellen, Andy Serkis, Viggo Mortensen

Tickets can be purchased on the Clayton Opera House website, by calling the box office at 315-686-2200, or by walk-up during box office hours (Tues-Fri 11am-5pm and 1 hour before the start of each event).

For more information about other scheduled events, go to ClaytonOperaHouse.com.