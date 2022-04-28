Here are the events taking place during the month of May at Flower Memorial Library in Watertown:

Flower Library is excited to offer a variety of events, both virtual and in-person, for adults ages 18+!

Adult patrons will have the opportunity to learn about researching their family history, screen print with Amanda, and join a book club discussion for the book The Moonlight School.

Learn more with Flower Library

Spice Club [Cumin take-home kit] – pick up this kit on Monday May 2nd

Explore the world of flavor! This kit contains a sample of the spice, recipe cards, history, and a list of cookbooks you can check out of the library.

Health Literacy [guest speaker at the library] – Saturday May 7th @ 10:30am

Learn how to improve your overall health through a variety of communication skills and strategies. This workshop will be presented by a representative from the North Country Prenatal/Perinatal Council.

Genealogy Level 1: an Introduction [at the library] – Saturday May 7th at 2pm

Get started in genealogy! If you’re wondering how to begin your family research journey, the staff at Flower Library are here to help this workshop will cover the basics, including:

-Determining the goal of your research

-Discovering what supplies work the best

-A brief overview of the resources available, accessible from both your own home as well as at the library

-Research tips and tricks

You’ll have time to explore the resources while you’re here, so be sure to bring any work you may have started as well as any questions you have! Please note – this class is taught by the beginning researcher for the beginning researcher!

May the 4th Movie

Rise of the Skywalker [at the library] – Tuesday May 3rd @ 5:30pm

Celebrate the upcoming May the 4th “holiday!” Join community members to see a movie from the beloved Star Wars franchise. From imdb.com: “In the riveting conclusion of the landmark Skywalker saga, new legends will be born – and the final battle for freedom is yet to come.” 2019 Rating: PG-13 Run time: 2 hours, 21 minute

Gaming

Dungeons&Dragons [at the library] – Saturday May 14th @ 2pm – 4pm

Adventure awaits! Are you an experienced player looking for a fund new group to join? Are you a beginner interested in learning how to play? If you answered yes to any of these questions, then our D&D group is the right place for you! Players of all skill levels are welcome and all materials are provided. Limited to 6 players.

Gaming for Adults [at the library] – Tuesday May 24th @ 6:30pm

Choose from our Switch or Wii consoles and get your game on! Board games will be available too.

Library Book Clubs

The Original Book Club [at the library] – Monday May 9th @ 6:30pm

Discuss the title The Moonlight School by Suzanne Woods Fisher. Copies are available for checkout at the circulation desk. New members always welcome!

Between the Covers: Romance Book Club [virtual] – Tuesday May 10th @ 6:30pm on Zoom

Join us to chat about all things books and romance! At this meeting we’ll discuss Spoiler Alert by Olivia Dade.

Crafting

Wednesday Projects [at the library and take-home kits]

Wednesday projects continue to be a mix of in-person with a virtual option.

If the number of attendees present exceeds the limit of 15 before the start of the program, a lottery selection will be used to determine who is admitted. You must arrive by 6:25 pm to be entered into the lottery. If you come with a group, there are no guarantees all will be admitted.

Kits will release at 6:30 pm on program night at the Circulation Desk while supplies last. Limit of two per person with no reservations on a first come, first served basis.

For detailed program information, visit our website calendar of events or Facebook event posts.

Looking for a recent kit video? Videos can be found in the Facebook event listing, on our YouTube Channel or on our website: www.FlowerLibrary.org/Adults

Death Star Wall Art – Wednesday May 4th @ 6:30pm

Mini Wood Crates – Wednesday May 11th @ 6:30pm

Woven Bookmark – Wednesday May 18th @ 6:30pm

Jewelry Display Stand – Wednesday May 25th @ 6:30pm

Artsy with Amanda [at the library]

This event will only feature in-person crafting. No kits will be available.

If the number of attendees present exceeds the limit of 15 before the start of the program, a lottery selection will be used to determine who is admitted. You must arrive by 10:25am to be entered into the lottery. If you come with a group, there are no guarantees all will be admitted.

Screen Print Tote – Tuesday May 3rd @ 10:30am

Screen Print Tote – Saturday May 21st @ 10:30am

Face masks are not required for library staff or visitors. Those who wish to wear one are welcome to do so. All events are free and open to all abilities.

Be aware that there are many more events offered than just those listed here! For full descriptions of library events (as well as any necessary Zoom links), visit www.FlowerLibrary.org and go to the list of Events. Or you may access the Facebook page by searching for Flower Memorial Library.

Have other questions? Call 785-7705 or stop by the library today!