The North Country Arts Festival is continuing through Saturday, September 2 with numerous events.

Here’s the list of events that are going on:

Wednesday, August 30: Environment, Health, and the Body in Traditional Paintings from Contemporary India Exhibit Opening (4:30 pm, St. Lawrence University's Brush Gallery, Canton)

Thursday, August 31: Creatives Rebuild New York Artist Meet and Greet (6:00pm, SLC Arts: 45 Market Street, Potsdam)

Friday, September 1: Pop-Up Solo Exhibiton feat. Lacy Wood (11:00am, Five Elements Living, Colton); Regional Arts Celebration (4:o0pm, Dobisky Visitors' Center, Ogdensburg)

Saturday, September 2: Potsdam Porchfest and Art Market (12:00pm, Downtown Potsdam); Ives Park Concert Series feat. Sunflo'er, and Cinema 10 Showing of Raiders of the Lost Ark (6:00pm, Ives Park, Potsdam)

SLC Arts will be scheduling plein air painting days at various farms and food businesses during the NoCo Arts Festival. Each location will be assigned one day during this time where painters can gather and paint the scenery on-site.