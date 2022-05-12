The Norwood Village Green Concert Series is pleased to announce its 49th annual season of “impacting our home communities via inspiring and spirit-uplifting public outdoor performances”. The 2022 season will host 23 musical groups across 19 concerts, all hosted at the Liotta Bandshell on the Village Green.

The theme of the 2022 Series will be “From There to Here”, showcasing beloved local artists alongside talents from across North America and Canada. This season will also add four artists to the list of Grammy award-winning performers to grace the Liotta Bandshell (Alex Cuba, Tom Paxton, Doug Henry, and Jon Vezner), bringing the total to 23 award recipients.

All concerts begin at 7pm unless otherwise noted. Concerts are free to attend, but there is a “pass the bucket” with proceeds going towards the cost of maintaining the series. Below is the full schedule for the 2022 season:

Thursday, June 2: Phoenix Jazz Collective & SLCMEA (5:45pm)- In Memory of Dave Alderson

Thursday, June 9: Charlotte Blake Alston (1 pm for NNCS students, 7pm for all)

Sunday, June 12: Alex Cuba

Thursday, June 16: Tom Paxton and the Don Juans

Sunday, June 19: The Gabrielle Stravelli Quartet

Thursday, June 23: Goddard Sisters (6:30pm), Uprooted (7pm)

Thursday, June 30: Durham County Poets

Thursday, July 7: Wally Siebel and the All-Star Big Band with guest artist Ronnie Leigh

Sunday, July 10: Aviva Chernick

Thursday, July 14: Ron Ickes / Trey Hensley

Sunday, July 17: Sultans of String

Thursday, July 21: Chipman Jazz All-Stars

Sunday, July 24: Jamcrackers

Thursday, July 28: The Quebe Sisters

Sunday, July 31: Maria Muldaur

Thursday, August 4: Brass Firemen

Sunday, August 7: December Wind

Thursday, August 11: Ray Lambiase (6:15), The Double Barrel Blues Band (7pm).

Sunday, August 14: Topaz Re-imagined

The Norwood Village Green Concert Series is supported by local public funds from the Town of Potsdam and the Village of Norwood. Additionally, the series has received NY State and federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act, the New York State Council of the Arts, and NYSCA’s ReStart NY program, as well as the contributions of foundations, businesses, generous concertgoers and private donors.

This year’s theme of “From There to Here”, while bringing a wide variety of high caliber acts to the North Country, also brings higher lodging costs to the series. “Pass the bucket” donations will aid in offsetting these costs, in addition to helping the series towards its goal of installing a handicap-accessible ramp entrance to the Liotta Bandshell. The series has committed $20,000 to this project, much of which will be derived from concertgoers’ donations.

The series continues to solicit donations by check. Such donations can be mailed to:

Norwood Village Green Concert Series

3 Bicknell Street

Norwood, NY 13668

For more information consult the series website or call Joseph Liotta at 315-261-2866.