The Eagles Club is hosting its annual Christmas Auction on Wednesday, November 1, at 6 p.m.

Eagles Club

19260 US-11

Watertown, NY 13601

The following and more will be up for auction:

A Great Variety Of Toys;

Electronics;

Household Items;

Tools Including Hand, Air and power;

Socks, Gloves, Hats and Apparel Items;

Cookware;

Small Appliances;

Decor And Gift Items; and

Stocking Stuffers.

There will also be raffles and free door prizes.