CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – The St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce is offering the free webinar Facebook (And Social Media) for Non-Social Media People at 1 p.m. Wednesday, November 1.

Nicole Ouellette from Breaking Even Communications will discuss Facebook (and Social Media) for Non-Social Media People will host this half-hour webinar.

Oullette will teach people about the basics of how social media sites like Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok work as well as give you ideas for content.

She will also look at the features specific to businesses and look at examples so you will be able to take what you learn and apply it to whatever social network you want to use.

For more information or to register, https://tinyurl.com/3tbtbz5h .