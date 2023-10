Oswego Valley Railroad Association presents the Holiday Express Model Railroad Show at:

The Volney Volunteer Fire Barn

3002 State Route 3,

Fulton, NY

The model railroad show will take place on:

Saturday, November 11, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, November 12, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The entrance fee is $5 for adults, $2 for children ages 6 to 12 and free for children under 6.

There will be toys and collectibles and large operating layouts on G-O-S-HO-N-Z Model Train Scales.