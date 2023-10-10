The Annual Christmas vendor show and chicken BBQ is being held on Saturday, November 11, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at:

Chaumont Volunteer Fire Department

11385 State Route 12E

Chaumont, NY

The event is both indoor and outdoor with many vendors all in one place. There will be food sold all day long and a Chicken BBQ starting at 11 a.m. There will be over 40 Raffle items, 50/50 and a Lotto Board.

Admission is $1 or Nonperishable food items will be collected for the Chaumont Food Pantry; the goal is to collect over 1000 items for the pantry.