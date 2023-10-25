CHAUMONT, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Chaumont Fire Department will host its annual holiday craft fair on Saturday, November 11.

The fair will run from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the fire hall on Route 12E. Admission is $1 or a non-perishable food item that will be donated to the Chaumont Food Pantry. The goal is to collect 1,000 items for the food pantry.

The fires department will also host a chicken barbecue at 11 a.m. and food will be sold all day. There will also be raffles and a 50/50 along with a lotto board.

For more information or to reserve a vendor table, contact Heather_jackson13@yahoo.com.