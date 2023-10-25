Sackets Harbor Ballroom is holding its 5th Annual Christmas Market on Saturday, November 11, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sackets Harbor Ballroom

103 W Main St

Sackets Harbor, NY 13685

You can pre-order tickets online for $5 or purchase tickets at the door for $6. Proceeds from entry tickets benefit the United Way for Meals with a Mission.

There will be tickets for raffle baskets sold at the event; items in raffle baskets will be from vendors. Proceeds from raffle tickets for baskets will go to gas cards for Cathleen Freeman.

The man in the red suit is rumored to be at the event for photographs.