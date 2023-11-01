Star Lake’s American Legion Post #1539 is holding a Veteran’s Day Dinner on Veteran’s Day, Saturday, November 11 from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.

American Legion Post #1539

264 Benson Mines

Star Lake, NY 13690

The menu will include:

Turkey;

Stuffing;

Potatoes;

Gravy;

Cranberry sauce;

Vegetable;

Roll; and

Dessert.

The dinner is free to all veterans and $15 for non-veterans, proceeds will benefit the Auxiliary. You are asked to RSVP by Saturday, November 4 by calling 315-848-2089; any veteran needing a ride is asked to call as well. Take-out will be available and so will delivery to any shut-ins.