Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7227 will hold a Veterans Day Military Ball on Saturday, November 11.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7227

668 West End Avenue

Carthage, NY

You are asked to make reservations before Friday, October 20; the prime rib is $50 per person and the cordon bleu is $40 per person. Attendees are reminded that although Military attire is optional the dress code is business / formal attire.

There will be:

Cocktails at 5 p.m.;

Dinner at 6 p.m.; and

Dancing until 11 p.m.

Questions can be directed to the Commander at 315-681-0612.