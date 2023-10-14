Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7227 will hold a Veterans Day Military Ball on Saturday, November 11.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7227
668 West End Avenue
Carthage, NY
You are asked to make reservations before Friday, October 20; the prime rib is $50 per person and the cordon bleu is $40 per person. Attendees are reminded that although Military attire is optional the dress code is business / formal attire.
There will be:
- Cocktails at 5 p.m.;
- Dinner at 6 p.m.; and
- Dancing until 11 p.m.
Questions can be directed to the Commander at 315-681-0612.