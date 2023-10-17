CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Carthage Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7227 will host a Veterans Day Military Ball on Saturday, November 11 at 668 West End Avenue in Carthage.

Cocktails will start at 5 p.m. with dinner commencing at 6 p.m. and dancing until 11 p.m. The cost for prime rib dinner is $50 per person with chicken Cordon Bleu at $40 per person.

Military attire is optional. Business and formal attire is to be worn for the ball. Organizers are asking for RSVPs before Friday, October 20.

For more information, contact the commander at 315-681-0612.