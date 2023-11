The Cape Vincent Lion’s Club is hosting a Benefit Breakfast Buffet on Sunday, November 12 from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at:

Cape Vincent Recreation Park

602 S. James Street

Cape Vincent, NY

The Food Pantry will raffle off a selection of Gift Baskets donated by local businesses and individuals to benefit the pantry. 100% of basket proceeds to benefit the pantry’s operations.