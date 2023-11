The Sons of the American Legion in Watertown are hosting a breakfast buffet on Sunday, November 12 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at:

12 American Legion Post 61

138 Sterling Street

Watertown, NY 13601

Menu will include:

Eggs;

Meats;

Pancakes;

French toast;

Biscuits;

Gravy; and

Juice and coffee for a drink.

The buffet is open to the public and will be $12 for anyone over seven years old and will be $5 for anyone seven and under.