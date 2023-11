The American Legion Post #1539 in Star Lake starting Monday, November 13 and for the rest of November, will be hosting Monday night NFL Football from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The American Legion Post #1539

264 Benson Mines Road

Star Lake, NY

There will be wings for $1 per wing, $4 french fries and $5 fried cheese curd, everyone is invited to enjoy some football and wings. Proceeds will go to the posts Building Fund.