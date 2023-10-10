SLC Arts is hosting a workshop, taught by Jennifer McCluskey, for artists to learn how to photograph their work using both natural light and lighting equipment.

The Photographing Your Artwork workshop will be held on Monday, November 13, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at:

Potsdam Town Hall Community Room

18 Elm Street

Potsdam, NY

The cost to attend is $10 and advanced registration is required, you can register Here. You will be emailed a link to a short questionnaire that will help determine more about your needs. Participants are asked to bring their smartphone and artwork to be photographed.

Questions can be directed to SLC Arts via email at arts@slcartscouncil.org or by phone at 315-265-6860.